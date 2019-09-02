The Town of Mount Pleasant has announced the following closures and cancellations as a result of Hurricane Dorian.
CLOSURES and CANCELLATIONS
• All Town of Mount Pleasant Administrative Offices will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 3 until further notice. View the Calendar at www.tompsc.com.
• The Committees of Council have been cancelled and will be rescheduled. Stay informed at www.tompsc.com/alertcenter.aspx
• The Municipal Court will not be in session on Sept. 3. All court appearances will be rescheduled, and notifications will be mailed. Payments prior to court date may be made here: https://paycourt.tompsc.com/Dashboard/
• Monday trash and garbage route will be collected tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 3. However, if you are not going to be there to bring your rollcart back to a secure location, we advise you to keep the rollcart and loose debris stored and secured until next week’s collection. Check the Alert Center for schedule updates at www.tompsc.com/alertcenter.aspx
• The Sept. 3 Mount Pleasant Farmers Market is cancelled. View the calendar at www.tompsc.com
• All meetings scheduled for Sept. 3 have been postponed. View the Calendar at www.tompsc.com
• All Recreation activities for Sept. 3 are postponed. Stay tuned at www.rainedout.com
SANDBAG LOCATIONS
Beginning today at noon, sandbags will be available on a first come/first serve basis. There will be approximately 325 pre-filled bags at each location and a self-serve station. There will be a limit of 10 bags (filled or self-serve) per household. Once they are gone, the Town will not have additional sandbags for distribution. The sandbags are free of charge and you may want to bring your shovel.
• Memorial Waterfront Park – 99 Harry Hallman Blvd.
• R.L. Jones Recreational Complex – 391 Egypt Rd.
• Park West Recreation Complex – 1251 Park West Blvd., overflow parking