South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, today, issued a mandatory coastal evacuation order and reversal I-26 from Charleston to Columbia to mitigate impacts of Hurricane Dorian. The evacuation order and lane reversal will be effective at noon tomorrow, Sept. 2.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie called on all citizens to remain alert and be prepared to evacuate. “The most important thing you can do during a major hurricane event is to secure your property and follow evacuation instructions.”
The Mount Pleasant Police Department issued the following evacuation route and lane reversal information:
EAST COOPER EVACUATION ROUTES
o Evacuees leaving Mount Pleasant will take I-526 or US 17 south to I-26.
o Those leaving Sullivan's Island will use SC 703 to I-526 Business to access I-526, then I-26.
o Evacuees from the Isle of Palms will use the Isle of Palms connector (SC 517) to go to US 17, where the right lane will turn north on US 17, then proceed to SC 41, to SC 402, then to US 52 to SC 375, then to US 521, to SC 261 to US 378 to Columbia.
o Evacuees using the left lanes of the Isle of Palms connector will turn left to go to I-526 and then on to I-26.
o Evacuees on I-526 approaching I-26 from East Cooper will be directed to the normal lanes of I-26 if in the right lane of I-526.
o Those in the left lane of I-526 will be directed into the reversed lanes of I-26.
SANDBAG LOCATIONS
Beginning at noon on Sept. 2, sandbags will be available on a first come/first serve basis at three locations. There will be approximately 325 pre-filled bags at each location and a self-serve station. There will be a limit of 10 bags (filled or self-serve) per household. Once they are gone, the Town will not have additional sandbags for distribution. The sandbags are free of charge and you may want to bring your shovel.
o Memorial Waterfront Park – 99 Harry Hallman Blvd.
o R.L. Jones Recreational Complex – 391 Egypt Rd.
o Park West Recreation Complex – 1251 Park West Blvd., overflow parking
For more information about Mount Pleasant’s emergency preparedness, follow us on social media.