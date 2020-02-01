Black History Month celebrates the many achievements and contributions made by African-Americans to our economic, cultural, spiritual and political development. Every Saturday during the month of February, there are a series of free events that focus on the African-American history and Gullah heritage of Mount Pleasant. This year, the Town of Mount Pleasant Historical Commission will celebrate its Sixth annual Black History Month.
Feb. 1 - 7 p.m. African-American Women in Broadcast News
Friendship AME Church, 204 Royall Ave
A facilitated discussion with women who pioneered the way for African-Americans in broadcast news. Panelists include: Audreyole McCants Parker, Carolyn Murray, Joan Mack and Vanessa Hill.
Feb. 8 - 7 p.m. A Celebration of Black History –Honoring Progress, Maintaining Momentum and Delivering Performance Town Hall in Council Chambers
Town Hall in Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Joan Robinson-Berry, vice president and chief engineer for Boeing Global Services, offers an interactive presentation for all ages.
Feb. 13 - 7 p.m. Marching to Motown
Christ Church, 2304 N Hwy 17
Notre Dame’s director of bands, Dr. Ken Dye, will present a musical history of African-American music from 1868 to 1968.
Feb. 15 - 7 p.m. Civil Rights Movement Photography
Town Hall in Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Cecil Williams, photographer, civil rights movement participant, and founder of South Carolina’s first and only Civil Rights Museum, will present his photographs documenting the South Carolina Civil Rights Movement Era.
Feb. 22 - 7 p.m. Spirituals Concert
Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben Street
Mt. Zion AME Singers and the Society for the Preservation of Spirituals will sing traditional spiritual songs.
Feb. 29 - 7 p.m. Concert
Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Blvd.
"3 Mo~La~Dic Divas + 1 and Company to perform a lively blend of musical styles from opera to pop, bel canto to gospel and jazz, patriotic to show tunes, American folk music and spirituals.
All events are FREE and family friendly. For more information, call 843-884-1129 or email kdolan@tompsc.com.