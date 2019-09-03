The Town of Mount Pleasant moved to OPCON 1 this morning at its Emergency Operations Center dayshift briefing. OPCON 1 signifies the highest state of emergency operations. The following closures and cancellations are effective as a result of Hurricane Dorian.
Closures and Cancellations
• All Town of Mount Pleasant Administrative Offices will be closed today until further notice. View the Calendar at www.tompsc.com.
• The Committees of Council have been cancelled and will be rescheduled. Stay informed at www.tompsc.com/alertcenter.aspx
• The Municipal Court will not be in session today. All court appearances will be rescheduled, and notifications will be mailed. Payments prior to court date may be made here: https://paycourt.tompsc.com/Dashboard/
• Monday trash and garbage route will be collected today. However, if you are not able to return your rollcart to a secure location, we advise you to keep the rollcart and loose debris stored and secured until next week’s collection. Check the Alert Center for schedule updates at www.tompsc.com/alertcenter.aspx
• The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market is cancelled today. View the calendar at www.tompsc.com
• All meetings scheduled for Sept. 3 have been postponed. View the Calendar at www.tompsc.com
• All Recreation activities for Sept. 3 are postponed. Stay tuned at www.rainedout.com