The Town of Mount Pleasant Emergency Management Office (EMO) is calling on residents to make preparations now for the potential impacts of Dorian. Town staff continues to monitor the storm’s potential impacts. While the path of Dorian remains uncertain, citizens should take the time to review emergency plans and check supplies.
“Preparedness is the best strategy,” said Emergency Management Manger Amanda Knight. “We ask you to monitor local media outlets for updates on the storm.”
Latest information from the National Weather Service: Dorian is forecast to be a dangerous major hurricane near the southeast U.S. coast by late next week, and the risk of direct impacts continues to increase. The risk of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge is increasing along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina during the middle of next week.