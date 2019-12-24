On Christmas morning, most kids expect to be unwrapping the trendiest toy and to have all their wishes fulfilled. The reality is that these expectations can't always be met. But it doesn't stop one Mount Pleasant man from spreading holiday cheer.
Business owner and veteran John Wright grew up playing on the streets of Old Village. One of his role models growing up, particularly around the holiday season, was his grandfather who would play Santa Claus.
As a kid, Wright's most cherished gift under the tree was a Tony Atlas wrestling doll. He can still vividly recall the joy it brought him as he unwrapped it. Little did Wright know he would become the reason for others' joy in the years to come.
In 2016, Wright came up with a way to play Santa not just for his family but for other families too. His vision was to host a community-sponsored holiday party for families with children in need. There would be free food, games and of course, toys. The event was named the Wright Walk Foundation Christmas Block Party and the inaugural gathering was held at the Miriam Brown Community Center in the Old Village.
Wright says the reason he does this event each year and why it's special to him is because he's a product of what he's giving back to. This same activity shaped him as a kid and he wants to use it to shape others.
On the Sunday before the event, Wright and volunteers meet at the Miriam Brown Center and spend hours upon hours wrapping gifts. He said the reason he does this is because a gift is even more personal when it's wrapped by the person giving it.
The first year of the event raised approximately 70 to 80 toys. Donations included everything from dolls, board games, jewelry kits, remote control cars, trucks, art kits, basketballs, footballs and bicycles.
The second year the number of toys doubled. Last year it tripled from the first year. This year's event, held on Friday, Dec. 20 was the largest turnout yet at nearly 400 toys. But for Wright, it's not about the swag. It's about the gift of giving and passing it forward to the next generation.
To help provide transportation for the event, the Mount Pleasant Recreation Department shuttled kids from nearby underprivileged communities and brought them to the event. Wright calls the gathering "a Christmas party away from school."
There are numerous local vendors and catering services who donate their food for free for the cause. Food partners who have supported Wright all four years include: Baronis Pizza, DuPree Catering, Brown Fox Coffee Co, Pages Okra Grill, T & T Kettle Korn, Smoke BBQ and Jimmy Johns.
The collaboration has expanded so greatly that now the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Fire Department are cued in on Wright's annual gift-giving event. They help block the street off and ensure every child's safety. Even school resource officers provide Wright with lists of kids who they think might need more holiday cheer. Wright makes sure these kids end up on his gift list.
"(Wright) is the one who reached those kids that probably don't have a chance at a full Christmas or their family may not have the needs to provide for them," said Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon. "There's a lot of great national charities out there, but (Wright) has really brought it back locally."
Mixon reminisced about the red Lamborghini remote control car that he wished for as a boy. One Christmas morning he received it and to this day remembers the joy of driving it around the house.
Wright tries to give moments like these to kids to last throughout the holiday season; and perhaps a lifetime.