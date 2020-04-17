Beginning Saturday, April 18 Mount Pleasant Waterworks will be working to clean out an obstruction from the wastewater transmission line on Hungryneck Boulevard between Venning Road and Market Center Boulevard. Due to excessive noise, the work is being performed between the hours of 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., and the public should expect delays.
During this time period there will be a lane shift with flagging operations.
The above schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Remember, “Let ‘em work, let ‘em live”.
Questions can be directed to the Town of Mount Pleasant's Transportation Department at Transportation@tompsc.com or call 843-856-3080.