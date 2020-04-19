Mt. Pleasant, SC (29465)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.