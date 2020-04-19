Beginning Wednesday April 22 through Thursday Aril 23 Mount Pleasant Waterworks will be inspecting and conducting maintenance on the wastewater transmission line on Hungryneck Boulevard between Venning Road and Market Center Boulevard. The public should expect delays between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
During this time period there will be a lane shift with flagging operations.
The above schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Contact the Transportation Department at Transportation@tompsc.com or call 843-856-3080.
