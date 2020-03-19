The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is continuing rehabilitation of the I-526 Wando River Bridge. The upcoming work schedule is as follows, weather permitting:
From Friday, March 20 until Monday, March 23, a lane closure will be in effect on the westbound lanes of Interstate 526. The right lane and truck climbing lane of Interstate I-526 westbound will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday. Lanes will reopen no later than 6 a.m. on Monday.
The left lane will remain open at all times. Exit 24 (Daniel Island) will remain accessible. No lanes of travel will be affected in the eastbound direction during the daytime hours. Signage, traffic control devices and Highway Patrol will be on-site directing motorists and controlling the flow of traffic. The Department of Transportation appreciates the cooperation of the Charleston community as these necessary maintenance activities take place.