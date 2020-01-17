On Monday, Jan. 20, the Town of Mount Pleasant's contractor will close the eastbound lane on Park West Boulevard between Krait Court and Wellesley Circle to install the storm drainage system. The public should expect delays between the hours of 6 a.m. through 6 p.m.
During this time period there will be a lane shifts with flagging operations. Please plan accordingly and use caution during these times.
The above schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Please direct questions to the Town's Transportation Department at Transportation@tompsc.com or call 843-856-3080.