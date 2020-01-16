Beginning Thursday night, Jan. 16 through Friday morning, Jan. 17 the Town of Mount Pleasant's contractor will close the two right most lanes on northbound US 17 between SC 41 and Porchers Bluff Road to install a gas line.
The public should expect delays between the hours of 9 p.m. through 4 a.m.
Please plan accordingly and use caution during these times.
The above schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Please direct questions to Mount Pleasant Transportation Department at Transportation@tompsc.com or call 843-856-3080.