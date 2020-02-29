Beginning Monday, March 2 through Wednesday afternoon, March 4 the SCDOT will be performing ditch cleaning and shoulder repair on Long Point Road between Whipple Road and Rice Planter’s Drive.
The public should expect delays between the hours of 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.
During this time period there will be a lane shifts with flagging operations. The above schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Questions can be directed to the Town of Mount Pleasant's Transportation Department at Transportation@tompsc.com or call 843-856-3080.