Starting Tuesday night Nov. 5 through Wednesday night Nov. 6 the Town of Mount Pleasant's contractor will be working nights installing a waterline in the Center Park roundabout. The Public should expect delays between the hours of 9:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. During this time period there will be a lane closure that merges traffic into one lane.
The above schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions. Questions can be directed to the Transportation Department at Transportation@tompsc.com or call 843-856-3080.