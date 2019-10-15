Beginning Wednesday night, Oct. 16 through Thursday night, Oct. 17 the contractor will be working nights installing a waterline across Park West Boulevard at the intersection of Churchill Park Lane.
The public should expect delays between the hours of 10:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. During this time period there will be a lane shift onto a temporary roadway with flagging operations.
The above schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Questions may be directed to the Town of Mount Pleasant's Transportation Department at Transportation@tompsc.com or call (843) 856-3080.