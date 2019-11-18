Beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Town of Mount Pleasant's contractor will be installing storm drainage within the roundabout on Rifle Range Road at the Liberty Hill Farms entrance. Temporary signs and cones will be placed to direct traffic onto the new driving lanes until permanent signs are installed.
All work on the roundabout will be complete within two weeks. The above schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Questions can be directed to the Transportation Department at Transportation@tompsc.com or call (843) 856-3080.