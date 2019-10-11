Beginning Monday, Oct. 14 storm sewer installation will continue along Rifle Range Road at the Liberty Hill Farms subdivision between Hamlin Road and Six Mile Road. The north and south bound lanes will need to be closed alternately as work progresses. Nighttime work hours will occur between 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. and will continue over the next few weeks until complete.
The above schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Contact the Transportation Department at Transportation@tompsc.com or call 843-856-3080.