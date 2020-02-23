The Town of Mount Pleasant’s Transportation Department is modifying the existing traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 17 at Lexington Drive/Oakland Market Road and installing flashing yellow arrows for all left turn approaches.
The flashing yellow arrow scheme exists throughout the town and allows staff to improve the overall operational efficiency of those signals. As a reminder, proceed when a green arrow is present, slow down and prepare to stop on a solid yellow arrow and stop when a red arrow is shown. Drivers must slow and yield to opposing traffic on a flashing yellow arrow indication. This change will take place on Monday, Feb. 24 at 10:30 p.m.
Please use extra caution during this change of the traffic pattern.
All comments or questions should be directed to James Aton, PE at (843) 856-3080 or JAton@tompsc.com.