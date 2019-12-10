Human trafficking has only been considered a crime in the state of South Carolina for the past seven years. Human trafficking only became a federal crime in 2000.
Over the past few years, local law enforcement and legislative officials have been looking into the issue. In 2018, the S.C. Attorney General’s office’s annual report named Charleston County as the second most prevalent area for trafficking in the state. Several months later, the U.S. Department of State released a trafficking report stating “trafficking was a global problem solved on a local level with a multidisciplinary collaborative response.”
Following these two reports, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson asked his former law clerk, Brooke Burris, to help foster the creation of task forces around the state. Burris, a Mount Pleasant native, now serves as the founder and chair of the Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force (Tri-County HTTF).
Burris graduated from Wando High School in 2008. In 2013, she won Miss South Carolina and Miss America’s Miss Congeniality. She is a licensed attorney with a law degree from USC School of Law receiving honors for her dissertation on health policy. She graduated cum laude from Furman University with a BA in Political Science. She went on to clerk at the the S.C. Supreme Court for the chief counsel to the Honorable Chief Justice Jean Hoefer Toal, drafting opinions and engaging judicial policy and access to justice.
She was first introduced to the human trafficking epidemic while serving as a law clerk in the criminal prosecution division at Wilson’s office. Now, Burris is working tirelessly with all 10 subcommittees that make up the task force to educate the community in hopes to eliminate human trafficking in the tri county area and beyond.
“There were 180 prostitution arrests from the Charleston County Detention Center between January 2015 and December 2017,” Burris said.
She explained that many human trafficking victims she’s worked with have a record of prostitution because they are trained and manipulated. She said often times the victim’s pimps will threaten them to tell law enforcement that they are doing this on their own, their pimps will bail them out and then they take the victim to a different jurisdiction to work.
With 19 different law enforcement jurisdictions in the tri county area, Burris said it’s challenging for law enforcement to prove someone is a victim. To assist, the task force is implementing adult service providers that can serve as victim advocates and help with jail assessments following an arrest for prostitution.
The task force is structured to focus on prevention, prosecution, protection and partnerships. The subcommittees of the task force include youth advocacy, education, law enforcement, legal innovations, child direct services, adult direct services, healthcare and patron and faith-based partnerships.
Burris also serves as the East Coast director for the Lynch Foundation for Children, a small family foundation that is headquartered in San Diego. According to their website, the Lynch Foundation’s mission is to empower sex trafficking victims, survivors, and their families with career opportunities, crisis support, transitional housing and financial wellness.
Burris began working for the Lynch Foundation in California and moved back to the East Coast in 2017. She explained that during her time out west, she was able to observe how one of the most high intensity child prostitution areas in the nation was addressing and prioritizing the issue of sex trafficking. Now, Burris’ responsibilities for the task force fall under the scope of her job for the Lynch Foundation.
Earlier this fall, the Lynch Foundation received a Comprehensive Services for Victims of Trafficking grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Victims of Crime. Burris explained the grant lasts for three years and the requirements of the grant are similar to the goals of the Tri-County HTTF. She said this is good because now they have a little bit of money behind the work they want to do.
The task force will use the grant to build up their adult direct services for emergency victim advocacy and advocacy in jails. The task force plans to build up its data by partnering with the College of Charleston’s Joseph P. Riley Jr. Center for Livable Communities and the Citadel’s Criminal Justice Department to take on the research portion.
Burris explained that local jurisdictions report hundreds of runaways each year. She cited North Charleston Police Department having more than 300 runaways in a two-year period and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office having more than 200 runaways in the same two-year period. Burris stated the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports that one in seven runways is likely a trafficking victim.
“198 victims (sex and labor trafficking) were served throughout South Carolina last year based on the Attorney General’s annual report. Of those 198, 47 were males,” Burris added.
Burris said that she encourages everyone to be aware of the behaviors and signs of human trafficking and report any suspicious activity to local resources. She also asks that everyone add the National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888) to their cell phones for emergency reporting.
“Everyone thinks human trafficking is something that doesn’t happen here. But because of the lucrative, underground marketplace of this crime, traffickers are very incentived to really build trust with the victim and groom them. And because of technology, young people are very susceptible,” Burris said.
She encourages parents to track their children’s social media and behaviors to monitor for signs of trafficking. Burris explains the average age of falling into trafficking is between 14 and 19.
“If something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t right,” Burris said. “If something doesn’t feel right go say something. Or take a picture and send it to local law enforcement and gather the indicative facts of what made you not feel right about it.”
South Carolina has the third lowest penalty for solicitation of prostitution in the nation and that the law hasn’t been changed since 1986. Burris explained that the task force has been working hard to get the General Assembly to prioritize and pass a bill to raise the fines for this crime.
Burris explained that her own ninth grade AP History teacher at Wando High School, Misty Leclerc, agreed to be the teacher sponsor for the task force’s first Youth Advocacy Club, which is a subcommittee of HTTF. The club just started in March 2019 and recently held a startup meeting for this school year. R. B. Stall High School, Fort Dorchester High School, School of the Arts and Academic Magnet High School have all identified teacher sponsors and are working to create their own student advocacy clubs.
“This gives the students a platform for an engaged leadership opportunity of being an advocate for those that are potentially being taken advantage of,” Burris said.
The Wando Advocacy Club held a petition during legislation urging legislation to pass the bill to raise fines for solicitation of prostitution. According to Burris, these high school students got nearly 100 petitions signed.
Burris said she is excited about the advocacy groups growing within area high schools and bringing more awareness to the issue. As they build momentum and expand their reach to educate communities, Burris shared she is looking forward to streamlining the process of identification, reporting and serving the victims of human trafficking.
“Our justice system is brilliant and amazing and so rare in the in the world. So maintaining the integrity of that is pretty close to my heart, and I just have a strong conviction for justice in general,” Burris said. “Also the conviction for ensuring that young women are healthy enough and view the truth of their value. Love is patient and purity is powerful. That message is not expounded at all in our culture.”
She said that sex in today’s culture is often times casualized and commercialized, but she stays hopeful that women and men will understand that message is not true.
On Thursday, Dec. 5 Wilson and the Tri-County HTTF gathered for a holiday luncheon in Charleston. The luncheon reflected on and highlighted their recent efforts to eliminate human trafficking in the state alongside local law enforcement officers.
To request special educational meetings about human trafficking or learn more about the Tri-County HTTF email info@tricountyhttf.org or visit humantrafficking.scag.gov.