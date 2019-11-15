Thousands of volunteers from companies across the Tri-County braved rain and chilly weather to make the 19th annual Trident United Way (TUW) Day of Caring one to remember.
Due to the weather, some teams of volunteers will choose alternate dates to complete their projects. When complete, more than 5,500 volunteers from 139 companies will have completed approximately 264 projects at 152 sites. That equals 23,000 volunteer hours with an estimated* community benefit of $262,000.
At the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Mount Pleasant, a team of volunteers from Blackbaud helped clean merchandise and put out new items on the floor. The group of IT employees even helped fix a few light fixtures. The team of a dozen says it was a very rewarding way to give back.
Several companies performed projects in and around Mount Pleasant while others will be rescheduled due to the weather.
“I’ve always liked volunteering, I’ve helped Habitat with some of their build sites for the past couple of years, I’ve been lucky in life so it’s important to help out others and the Trident United Way Day of Caring is a special event for sure,” said Elizabeth Smith, Blackbaud IT developer. “I wish we had some more of these throughout the year, this is a great opportunity for bigger organizations to go out and do something helpful. A lot of times projects need more than a few volunteers, so if you can send 10 or 20, you can get a lot done in a single day.”
TUW’s Day of Caring is a success thanks to dedicated companies and volunteers. Ingevity served as this year’s Presenting Sponsor.
“At Ingevity, our mission is to purify, protect and enhance the world around us,” said Michael Wilson, Ingevity president and CEO. “This extends beyond the products we make every day to the communities in which we operate and the Charleston area which we call home. We’re proud to be the presenting sponsor of Day of Caring for the second consecutive year, and more importantly, we’re thrilled to have more than 100 of our employees out in the community working to make a difference.”
“Day of Caring is a special tradition and it is a true testament to dedicated companies and teams of volunteers who all come together to show their love of our community,” said Chloe Knight Tonney, TUW president and CEO. “Day of Caring shows the power we all have to make the Tri-County a better place for everyone through so many projects that touch so many lives in a positive way. For volunteers who braved the rain or perhaps worked up a sweat working indoors, we are deeply grateful for a job well done and look forward to your continued partnerships.”
Improving our community is something the TUW does daily. To learn more about volunteering, visit tuw.org/volunteer. For more photos from Day of Caring, check out the TUW Facebook page.