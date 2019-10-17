Charleston County Probate Judge Irvin G. Condon will be conducting free workshops on estate planning and probating an estate. The workshops are open to the public and there are no fees or costs associated. Workshops are held on select Mondays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and are offered at two separate locations for your convenience.
Charleston County Probate Court asks that you register with the Estate Division in advance to ensure enough materials will be provided for all attendees. For registration, please contact the Estate Division of the Probate Court at 843-958-5030. Please specify which date and location you wish to attend.
Upcoming Workshops:
Charleston County Historic Courthouse – Grand Courtroom, 2nd Floor located at 84 Broad Street, Charleston, SC 29401
- Nov. 4, 2019
- Dec.2, 2019
Lonnie Hamilton, III, Public Service Building - 2nd Floor Council Chambers located at 4045 Bridgeview Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405
- Oct. 28, 2019
For more information on Charleston County’s Probate Court, visit: http://www.