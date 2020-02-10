Charleston County Probate Judge Irvin G. Condon conducts free workshops on estate planning and probating an estate. The workshops are open to the public and there are no fees or costs associated. Workshops are held on select Mondays from 10 a.m. to Noon.
The Probate Court asks that you kindly register with the Estate Division in advance to ensure enough materials will be provided for all attendees. For registration, contact the Estate Division of the Probate Court at 843-958-5030.
Upcoming workshops:
Charleston County Historic Courthouse – Grand Courtroom, 2nd Floor located at 84 Broad St., Charleston, SC 29401
- Monday, March 2 (10 a.m. - Noon)
- Monday, April 6 (10 a.m. - Noon)
- Monday, May 4 (10 a.m. - Noon)
For more information on Charleston County’s Probate Court, visit charlestoncounty.org/departments/probate/index.php.