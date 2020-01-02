On Thursday morning, Jan. 2, the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) Harbor Patrol responded near the area of the Wando Terminal for a body discovered in the water.
MPPD Inspector Chris Rosier released that the body had been recovered and turned over to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. The body has not been identified at this time as the investigation is ongoing, according to Rosier.
The body discovered near the Wando Terminal has been positively identified as Summerville 20-year-old Alexander Elliott who's been missing since Dec. 10, according to MPPD on Jan. 3.
According to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, Elliott died as a result of drowning and his manner of death is a suicide. His vehicle was located in a parking lot near the Ravenel bridge.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is the investigating police agency.
This is a developing story that will be updates as more information becomes available.