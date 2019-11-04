The Mount Pleasant Police Department now has the barricaded subject that was in a vehicle at Wando Crossing in custody, according to MPPD's Public Information Officer Inspector Chip Googe.
According to reports by the Post and Courier, officers were called to the scene at 11:45 a.m. on Monday and police have appeared to shut down a portion of the shopping center's parking lot at U.S. Highway 17 and Interstate 526.
Later this afternoon MPPD released the following statement:
"On Nov. 4, officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department were called to assist the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to help look for a subject who had made threats. Mount Pleasant officers located the suspect at Wando Crossing near TJ Maxx. The suspect was given commands to get out of his vehicle but refused to do so. Due to his non-compliance, the Mount Pleasant Police Department SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene. Negotiators continued to try and talk the man into exiting his vehicle but he continued to refuse while waving a knife and scissors. The SWAT team deployed gas munitions into the vehicle and the suspect then came out where he was taken into custody by a K-9 unit and SWAT team members. The suspect was transferred to the custody of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The Mount Pleasant Police Department wants to thank the community for their patience as we handled this situation."
MPPD is now taking over the case now. The subject, Richard Rushing was transported by EMS to a local hospital.