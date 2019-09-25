Being in good health requires more than making informed nutritional decisions. Physical and mental wellness is an all-around lifestyle decision, from the kitchen to the gym, especially for senior veterans.
In 2013, the United States Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) began implementing a new health care regiment nationwide called Whole Health. A holistic approach to veterans' diet, work environment, relationships, sleep patterns and more.
Although Charleston's Ralph Johnson VA is not technically considered a national flagship site for Whole Health, personnel admit it has revolutionized the health care process of the past. Traditionally, VA health care providers have narrowly focused on what's wrong with patients, solely analyzing their diseases and ailments. With the Whole Health approach, they've developed a more casual approach through conversation to gain more accurate information to the same old questions.
The VA's intention with Whole Health is to help decrease addiction and particularly addiction to opioids. This type of service allows patient’s primary care providers to give them a referral and then the patient will assess what they want to improve in their daily routines.
"It's really a comprehensive look at every patient as a person," said Tonya Lobbestael, public affairs officer and chief of stakeholder relations at Ralph Johnson. "Mind, body and spirit all pulled together because that's what creates the whole person."
For the VA, Whole Health is about putting the patient first and getting to know them before discussing the disease. The model operates under a personalized health plan based on the individual's values, needs and goals.
"When we meet a person we're not meeting hypertension or COPD. We're meeting that person," said Dr. Ilana Stol, geriatrics physician at Ralph Johnson. "That disease is a part of who they are but also much more importantly what is their background, their interests, what's important to them and what do they like to do."
"A lot of times seniors are not used to having questions that don't pertain to their disease process because this is a different approach to care," Stol added.
There are several factors that make up Whole Health, which include: working the body, surroundings, personal development, dieting, family, friends and coworkers and soulfulness. One of the main components is diet; however, it's based off the patient's preference and may not always be fully in accordance with what the VA ideally suggests. Another obvious but crucial factor is staying active.
In terms of exercise, one of the premiere outlets for veterans to showcase their health is the National Veterans Golden Age Games. The annual event is geared toward veterans 55 and older and attracts approximately 800 participants each year.
Whole Health is a subjective trail and error process that isn't objectified to work for all. Although all treatments are patient-driven, they are evidence-based and proven to work through the research.
The goal is to guide veterans in the right direction but still let them control the track of their health that best aligns with their lives.
"For instance, if the veteran has a life goal of being able to dance at his great granddaughter's wedding, then we want to work with that veteran and do everything we can to make sure they're able to live a life they want to live from a health standpoint," Lobbestael said.
Stol confessed one of the biggest challenges, but also one of the biggest opportunities, is that the Whole Health approach exhausts a lot of time doing in-depth assessments from patient to patient.
"It's worth taking a little bit of extra time so you can really get to know a person and understand how their health impacts them," Stol said.
The VA is the world's largest integrated health care system, according to the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). The VHA provides care at 1,255 health care facilities, including 170 VA Medical Centers and 1,074 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity to over 9 million veterans enrolled in the VA health care program.
Ralph Johnson is the national leader for PTSD treatments utilizing evidence-based therapy such as prolonged exposure. They also have telemental health program to treat patients in multiple states across the country.
The main goal of Whole Health is having happier and healthier veterans that can live long lives without the complications of chronic pain and abuse.
"Because we see our veterans for life we really have a great opportunity to build very robust relationships with our patients," Lobbestael added.