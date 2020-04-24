U.S. Navy Captain Robin Lewis, a native of Mount Pleasant is serving aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort as part of the efforts by the U.S Navy in response to COVID-19.
Comfort arrived in New York with Navy medical personnel and support staff aboard the afloat medical treatment facility (MTF). Although initially tasked to serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients, as of April 6 the ship is now taking patients regardless of their COVID-19 status. The ship provides a full spectrum of medical care to include general surgeries, critical care and ward care for adults.
Lewis is a Board-Certified Clinical Psychologist. When the ship is not deployed, they serve as a clinician and in leadership roles at Naval Health Clinic Charleston. When the ship is deployed, they become part of the Executive Steering Committee on Comfort as the Director of Medical Operations (DMOP).
“The USNS Comfort arrived in New York City with more than 1,000 medical professionals who are ready to provide safe, high-quality health care to the city of New York,” said Capt. Patrick Amersbach, commanding officer of the USNS Comfort Military Treatment Facility. “We are grateful to serve the needs of our nation.”
“The support that the Comfort is providing New York City and the patients entrusted in our care is imperative in combating COVID-19,” Lewis said. “Every patient on the ship reflects an overflow of capacity at local hospitals. The Navy is partnering with the local hospitals to combat the epidemic as healthcare providers in arms. We don’t take over for the system, but are part of the response which allows the amazing health care workers of New York and the patients an additional resource for care.”
Comfort’s primary mission is to provide an afloat, mobile, acute surgical medical facility to the U.S. military that is flexible, capable and uniquely adaptable to support expeditionary warfare, according to Navy officials. Comfort’s secondary mission is to provide full hospital services to support U.S. disaster relief and humanitarian operations worldwide.
“I have deployed numerous times in the past in both clinical and leadership positions and the work is similar to other deployments, but the population is different as we serve our American civilians,” Lewis said.
“I was part of the United States Public Health Service field hospital in Monrovia Liberia during the Ebola outbreak,” Lewis said. “Ebola conjures up various memories for people, even if they were not directly affected. I feel that the Comfort will be a memory associated with COVID-19 for the people of New York. They may not know someone that was treated on the Comfort, but they will know that the service member’s on the Comfort answered the call to their city during a time of need.”
“I am extremely proud to be part of the United States Public Health Service and the United States Navy,” Lewis said. “I feel like this mission brings together the two hats I wear in uniform as well as my clinical and leadership skills. The mission is not easy, but whatever care and compassion that we can bring to those in need is worth the time, energy and heartache of being away from those we love. We are Comfort.”