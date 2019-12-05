Lt. j.g. Jospeh Loy, from Mount Pleasant, measures the distance between the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) and a pier as the ship prepares to moor in Naval Station Rota, Spain for a scheduled port visit, Dec. 2. Normandy, homeported in Norfolk, is part of the East Coast Surface Action Group (SAG) and is operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility as part of a scheduled deployment and will conduct routine maritime security operations, improve interoperability and engagement with allies and partners and demonstrate the combat power and flexibility of naval forces.