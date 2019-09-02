The Moultrie News strives to create the best and easiest reading experience for our readers, both online and in print.
Last fall, the Moultrie News added a paywall to view the e-Edition on our website, meaning readers are required to purchase a subscription to view our newspaper online. The e-Edition represents all copies of our print publications in a digital format.
In order to get past the paywall prompt to view the e-Edition of our newspaper, readers can subscribe to our e-Edition for 30 days for $5. Once a subscription is purchased, readers will use a username and password to login and view the newspaper.
You can purchase a subscription commitment for Moultrie News e-Edition for 1 month ($5), 6 months($30) or 12 months ($60). To locate our e-Edition and sign up for an online subscription, go to moultrienews.com/subscribe or click the Subscribe button located on the blue bar on our website's homepage.
This e-Edition paywall does not restrict you from viewing articles posted on our website. This paywall is just for viewing our printed weekly publication in a digital format. You can still browse our site to read local news, sports coverage and other community stories relevant to the East Cooper area.
In addition to reading our content in print and online, please sign up for our Breaking News, Promotions and Weekly Headlines e-newsletters. You can sign up for these emails by visiting moultrienews.com/newsletter-signup.
You can purchase a copy of the Moultrie News each week for $3 from the following rack locations:
- Circle K, 199 W Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
- Circle K, 685 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
- Circle K, 1195 Mathis Ferry Rd., Mount Pleasant
- Harris Teeter, 1981 Rivera Dr., Mount Pleasant
- Harris Teeter, 1220 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
- Harris Teeter, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant
- Harris Teeter, 2195 Tea Planter Ln., Mount Pleasant
- Harris Teeter, 629 Long Point Rd. Unit H, Mount Pleasant
- Harris Teeter, 2035 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant
- Harris Teeter, 1513 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
- Publix, 1125 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant
- Publix, 1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
- Publix, 1435 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
- Publix, 162 Seven Farms Dr., Daniel Island
- Sunoco, 1265 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
- Sunoco, 1515 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
- Sunoco, 2972 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
- Sunoco, 1683 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
The reason for the cost of our publication at the rack is due to the cash value of our paper’s inserts, which is almost always more than $3.
The Moultrie News is thrilled to be celebrating 55 years of serving the East Cooper community with local news. If you have any suggestions or questions do not hesitate to contact someone on our team. We love hearing from our readers!