In front of thousands of spectators in the Sunshine State the Wando High School Marching Band placed third in the Bands of America Orlando Regional Championship this past Saturday. This year’s Orlando Regional Championship drew 22 bands not only from the Southeast but as far away as Oklahoma and Indiana. Included in the top-three placement bands along with Wando were two Bands of America Grand National Championship bands, Tarpon Springs, Fla. and Broken Arrow, Okla.
Bobby Lambert, Director of the Bands of Wando said, “We are excited to perform so well in Orlando. We want to continue exposing our students to national competitions as well as our state championship in a few weeks. A big thank you to the Town of Mount Pleasant and our many Harmony Sponsors for making this trip possible.”
Wando’s award-winning show, “Absentia” was designed by Wando’s Program Coordinator Michael Gray. It includes an epic rendition of Samuel Barber’s Medea’s Dance of Vengeance, described by FloMarching as ”highlighting Wando’s famous symphonic sound on a football field.”
Sarah Price, Wando’s Color Guard Director said about the students after the Orlando Finals Performance, “They performed confidently and musically competing with some of the fiercest competition in the country.” Dr. Justin Clarkson, Wando’s Brass Head Caption commented “The kids brought an energy and sophistication to the field this weekend that will give us the momentum to continue to have an amazing season. They are truly a special group of kids.”
The Bands of Wando invite you to their annual Community Performance on Saturday evening Oct. 26 to see them perform this year’s show, “Absentia,” and wish them well before they compete at the SC 5A State Championship Nov. 2 in Irmo, S.C. The Bands of Wando Directors are Bobby Lambert, Lanie Radecke, and Jeff Handel. Learn more visit WandoBands.org or call 843-693-0537.