Wando High School’s assistant principal Charles “Chas” Coker has been named the new principal at Moultrie Middle School. The change in leadership was confirmed March 10 by Charleston County School District (CCSD).
Coker will transition to Moultrie Middle to work alongside acting interim principal Anita Huggins, for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. Huggins, who temporarily filled the position in June 2019, will assume additional responsibilities related to her executive director role with CCSD Board of Trustees’ Mission Critical program.
“Chas is just an outstanding educator and an outstanding person to be quite honest,” Huggins said. “He’s a great man. He believes in the importance of building relationships with people which is number one in my book as well.”
The move will take place later this spring. Coker’s first official day as principal has not been determined at this time, according to CCSD.
Last week, Coker sat down with his family and told them that despite all the excitement of joining Moultrie Middle, there’s a part of him that’s bittersweet about leaving Wando. A place he’s called home for more than a decade.
“It’s a tough thing to leave and there’s a reason I’ve been here for 11 years and it’s because it’s home. It’s tough leaving home,” he said.
Coker said taking the head job at Moultrie Middle seems like the right move career-wise. But, he admitted it’s going to be tough to say farewell to Wando, the school that molded him since he was a young professional.
Coker was born and raised in the Upstate foothills of Anderson, S.C. During his childhood, his mother taught at a high-poverty school in the area. Coker said his mother was his first role model and that he admired the love and compassion she had for her students.
After graduating from T.L. Hanna High School in 2005 he went on to attend Clemson University. Coker has a rich lineage at Clemson, his grandmother was the first female to ever graduate from the university.
There’s a historical marker on Clemson’s campus in honor of his grandmother Margaret Marie Snider Coker. It’s titled First Woman Graduate and states her education and degree received.
Coker began his education at Clemson with a desire to become a lawyer. He quickly changed his career path to become a teacher, just like his mother.
While at Clemson, Coker was involved in Young Life and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) religious groups. He graduated with a BA in education in 2009. That fall, Coker received an opportunity to teach at Wando.
“I came down here 11 years ago with the expectations of being down here for two or three years, but I fell in love with the school, the community and Mount Pleasant,” Coker said.
Wando’s fromer principal Lucy Beckham, who passed away in December 2015 and is the namesake of Lucy Beckham High School, made a decision to hire Coker at age 22. Her faith meant a lot to him, especially coming from an esteemed educator who would be named the 2009 National High School Principal of the Year.
“She took a chance on a young kid and she continued to take chances on me,” Coker said.
Coker taught probability and statistics during his first year at Wando. He admitted he wasn’t necessarily using the most innovative practices or techniques, but he knew how to read the kids. He knew how to build a relationship.
“Relationships build everything. Relationships build culture in the classroom. Relationships build the culture of the school and you always put people first,” Coker said.
He credited his effective communication and leadership methods to his religious involvement at Clemson. Coker said religious groups like Young Life and FCA allowed him to socialize and build a rapport with his college community. He expanded this outreach in the Lowcountry.
In addition to numerous supervisor duties such as human resources and recruiting, Coker was assigned administrator of the science and math division. The math division is now headed by CCSD’S 2020 Teacher of the Year finalist Margo Quigley. Quigley was Coker’s teaching assistant when he first arrived at Wando.
He also served as head coach of the JV baseball team and offensive line coach for the ninth grade football team over the course of several seasons during his time at Wando.
“I loved every second of being a coach. Looking back on it that’s probably one of my favorite professions because you get to be out there with the kids and have those relationships,” Coker said.
After obtaining his master’s in educational leadership from the American College of Education in 2013. The following year Coker was named Wando’s assistant principal. He has served this role ever since.
He currently serves under principal Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer, who was the administrator in Coker’s hall when he first came aboard. He considered both Eppelsheimer and Beckham as parental figures and instrumental in the success of his teaching career.
“I’d consider Dr. Eppelsheimer pretty much a second mom,” Coker said. “She helped develop me and helped me fit into these roles at Wando which I’m forever grateful for.”
Eppelsheimer shared a similar sentiment. She said that Coker is the type of teacher who is flexible, interchangeable and never complains. She reiterated how his heart is really in it for the kids.
“Chas has just been such an asset for Wando. He’s loved by the kids, loved by the faculty and he’s going to move on and do some great things,” Eppelsheimer said.
As far as Coker parting ways, Eppelsheimer noted it’s a huge sense of pride for Wando to have one of their own selected as a principal of another school. She’s been told it’s the greatest compliment anyone can give when is when others want your own staff.
Moving ahead to Moultrie Middle, Coker looks forward to continuing to spearhead a focus on experimental learning, solidifying strong community ties to the ecosystem of Shem Creek and Charleston Harbor in order to help staff and students maintain the school’s Excellent rating. He referred to Moultrie Middle as a “destination place in education.”
“To the Moultrie community, I’m beyond excited to develop those same relationships, to develop that feeling, to lead that staff and those teachers effectively and positively and do the best that we can for our students.”
Coker met with Moultrie Middle’s staff last week and said he’s prepared to find the best ways to serve the school’s community and develop them beyond more than just academics but as citizens and positive role models. At this time, he is not considering coaching any Patriots’ athletics.
“I’m excited to be a part of that, make that home and spend my next 11-plus years at Moultrie Middle School,” Coker said.