Five unsuspecting Charleston County School District teachers were surprised last week by faculty and students at their respective schools. The shocking news was that they’ve been named finalists for CCSD Teacher of the Year award.
Out of the five educators in the running, one teacher represents the East Cooper area. Wando High School’s math department chair Margo Quigley, who has taught math to ninth through 12th-graders for the past 12 years.
On Friday morning, a student and friend specialist were sent to Quigley’s classroom to tell her that her phone wasn’t working. She was told to go speak with the administrator in charge of the math department. Quigley was informed that she needed to step outside.
When Quigley walked outside she was taken aback with overwhelming joy. A crowd of her faculty and students were gathered to surprise her with the news.
Quigley said she was in utter disbelief. However, Wando principal Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer said she wasn’t the slightest bit surprised.
“She is one of the stars in our crown at Wando,” Eppelsheimer said. “We trust her knowledge and hard work... Margo just gives her heart and soul to everything she does.”
The last faculty member from Wando to attain CCSD’s annual achievement was librarian Emilie Woody in 2015. Five years have passed and now Wando has a one-fifth chance to reclaim that scholastic honor.
Quigley has been nominated Teacher of the Year at Wando the last two years in a row. She received the recognition in the 2019-20 school year.
“I feel like in the teaching profession it’s really easy to focus on all the things that you’re not doing well,” Quigley said. “... But I feel like this whole experience has kind of forced me to acknowledge that I do some things well which is not easy for me to do.”
Growing up in southern Maryland and graduating from Patuxent High School in 2003, Quigley ventured to Clemson University where she graduated with a bachelor of science in mathematics teaching. Shortly after she arrived at Wando in 2008 to begin teaching math.
Since her time at Wando she’s obtained two master’s degrees. One in education from the College of Charleston (2012) and the other in administration and leadership from the University of South Carolina (2018).
Outside of the classroom, Quigley is the varsity volleyball team’s assistant coach and the JV’s head coach. She’s been with the program for the past 11 years.
She said despite growing up in a house where all of her siblings were athletic, her parents still persistently put emphasis on education before sports. In high school, Quigley lettered as a three-sport athlete and was inducted into Patuxent’s Hall of Fame.
“A coach is always a great teacher because you have both sides of the coin,” Eppelsheimer added. “You build those relationships with the kids as far as academics as well as personal and other ways.”
Quigley credited her parents for her prosperity in the classroom. Back in Maryland, her father has been a principal at the same school for 40 years and her mother was a high school English teacher. Teaching
Although she humbly refrained from delving into her teaching strategies that make her stand out, Quigley finds her strongest asset is her ability to build relationships with her students. She finds that these bonds have afforded her the opportunity to teach them beyond the curriculum, but the values of what it means to be a good person.
“Everything that I do is based on my relationship with my students,” Quigley said. “They are at the forefront of every decision that I make and I feel like that just makes me the teacher that I am.”
Quigley devotes more than just the expected school hours during the weekdays. She is there to help students before school starts, during lunch, after school and even on Saturdays.
“She is what it means to be a true, excellent teacher because she gives so much of herself,” Eppelsheimer added.
CCSD’s current Teacher of the Year, Jayuntay Williams of West Ashley Middle School presented each finalist with flowers and a certificate. The other finalists include: Dr. Amy Bramble, Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School; Lakevia Mills, St. John’s High School; Mahwish McIntosh, North Charleston High School and Stephanie Ganacoplos, C.E Williams Middle School.
Each finalist got a sneak peek at a brand new BMW from Rick Hendrick BMW of Charleston. The award winner will receive the keys to the car for a one-year lease.
The CCSD Teacher of the Year recipient will be announced at a celebration dinner scheduled for April 29 at the North Charleston Convention Center.