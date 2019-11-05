A senior at Wando High school decided he wants to make a local impact through his Eagle Scout project to benefit people coming out of homelessness and other difficult situations.
Daniel Grant, who turns 18 in less than two months, recently completed nearly 500 hours of work on his Eagle Scout project. He used his time and talents to build 12 kitchen tables that he donated to Home to Hope Furniture Resource (H2H).
Daniel was born in Pembroke Pines, Fla. and moved to Mount Pleasant in 2008. After a short time of living in the area he became a Cub scout at the age of 10 and bridged over to Boys Scout at 11 years old. He wears a badge on his uniform that shows the Arrow of Light representing this move. This is the final project he is required to complete as a scout, but he plans to maintain his commitment of serving for the rest of his life through the scouting Order of the Arrow.
H2H President and CEO Tom Young, a former boy scout, said that this Eagle Scout project made a difference the day the furniture was finished.
“The very day Daniel’s tables were delivered to our warehouse, our team worked with two Cadets from the Citadel and delivered to two previously homeless individuals, one of whom was a veteran, with brand new kitchen tables as part of their home furnishings. They were absolutely thrilled and so thankful to finally have their own place to sit down and eat their meals; something they had not had for a long while,” Young said.
As people “graduate” from social service programs and are moved into homes, Hope to Home helps acquire and place furnishings into their homes to provide essential basic comfort items. Young explains these are essential for people to stay in their home and in their new jobs.
“There’s two things that obviously make a huge difference, obviously beds too. But a kitchen table and a dresser. The dresser to put their clothes in for the first time out of that plastic bag and the kitchen table to sit down and have a place that is theirs to eat their meals. Those items are really critical to people coming out of really rough situations that they have their own table, a place to put their clothes and that’s when they stay,” Young said.
Daniel’s father, David Grant, met Young through the Men’s Ministry at Seacoast Church on Longpoint Road. David introduced Young to his son Daniel in the early spring of 2019. Daniel said he had an original project idea but once he started talking to his dad about impacts the Eagle project can have, he decided building furniture for H2H would have a greater impact within the community.
From there Daniel worked with Young to determine that kitchen tables would be the most useful donation at the time and he began working on his Eagle project. They outlined a timeline for the project and Daniel started drawing table designs.
Daniel, who’d never had experience building tables is a mate of Boy Scout Ship 510 and an Eagle Scout in Crew 529. His father, David, is the Assistant Scout Manager of Venture Crew 529 and Ship 510.
David said locals Donald and Patricia Zimmerman helped start Troop 529 with just nine scouts. He explained that normally one or two of 100 boy scouts reach Eagle ranking but they will have six of the nine in the troop reach the Eagle Scout rank.
“They’re committed. They do the lifting. They do these service projects. He spends 13 hours a day at school so it really takes a commitment on his part; balancing and learning time management and making sacrifices,” David said.
In addition to scouting, Daniel is extremely involved in extracurricular activities at Wando High School. He joined the Wando Choir at the beginning of his Junior Year after seeing how much his older sister enjoyed it. Daniel is also playing his fifth season on Wando’s football team as a defensive line.
David said he enjoys bragging about his son’s weightlifting feats and maintaining a 4.2 GPA.
“I like the word commitment. One of the things as a dad that I see that stands out with Daniel is that he’s committed and stuck with it. Whether it’s his Eagle project or school,” David said.
David and his wife have four children and Daniel is the youngest. David, like Young, has been a boy scout since a young age. Both of the men explained their experiences as scouts changed their life perspectives to be more service minded.
David said that he remembers when Daniel was in middle school and asked if he could join the Cub Scouts. He told his son yes because he knew that being a scout had helped shape his life.
“I said sure and I’ll never forget the first night at a camp out; it just all came back. Like how much this program had given me and how it had served me through my entire life,” David said.
Young said that there have been many times in his life where the memories and lessons he learned as a scout come back years later and hit his heart to require him to serve in a diffrent way.
“What Daniel has done will come back again and again,” Young said.
Throughout his project, Daniel had to sketch original concepts for the furniture, solicit donations for the materials for the project and then find a place to build the tables. David explained at first they were concerned on where they could do this type of work as it would likely require the use of a large wood shop.
“Seacoast Church opened the doors to their wood shop and gave the boys the combination. They’d come in there whenever they had time and even used trailers for storage,” David said.
In addition to the workshop, the Seacoast Men’s Ministry and many local business owners in the community donated the funds for all of Daniel’s supplies. Several men from Seacoast’s Men’s Ministry were former Eagle Scouts that even stepped up to assist with the project.
Daniel said that during an Eagle Scout project, the scout has to be the one leading and doing all of the work but noted that Kevin Hair and Eric Irelan from his church offered their oversight and wood working expertise on the tables.
“(Creating these tables) definitely taught me to keep an open mind but at the same time stay committed to what you set your mind to. Listen to others ideas but at the end of the day stay on the path of getting the job done,” Daniel said.
He started the building phase of the project in August and all 12 kitchen tables were completed by early October.
“There’s been times where honestly I wasn’t very appreciative of it and I didn’t like it. But I know that in the long run it’s definitely a good thing to do and has an amazing impact on peoples lives. It helps mold you into a better man when you’re older and opens up doors for better opportunities,” Daniel said.
Daniel said earning Eagle Scout holds a lot of weight for him. Daniel remembers seeing Eagle Scouts recognized when he first joined Cub Scouts and saying to himself that he wouldn’t be able to make it that far or that it would take a long time.
“Next thing I know, I’m here talking to you guys. I basically got it. It’s right in front of me,” Daniel said.
Daniel will face the Board of Review within the next few weeks and they are scheduling the Troop’s Eagle Scout ceremony for January or February. David said he’s seen business leaders and members of the community speak life into his son’s heart during this project. He is hopeful more people will come together to assist Hope to Home Furniture Resource whether it be donating and building furniture, transporting items or delivering them into homes.
Daniel said he didn’t think he could put into words how he feels about the impact his project had on helping families in the community.
“I’ll put it into words,”Young said. “When we delivered tables and chairs to a veteran he looked at them and said now I can invite company. He was never able to have company over because he didn’t have a place for them to sit. Now he has a table and chairs. It was a huge impact on him.”
Young, who has been running the H2H nonprofit for four years recently merged H2H with Lowcountry Furniture Bank on Oct. 1. Home to Hope Furniture Resource is the new joint company name. Young explained the original name of came from a volunteer moving a veteran into a home who stated, “I used to have hope, and now I have a home.” Young said from there they had a a name and vision in the community to provide and help the needy and homeless to get their new lives started. Together they work with a number of churches and organizations in the community to provide a warehouse of furniture as a resource for these individuals.
Young shared that One80 Place is a main client for H2H, since they are the largest homeless service provider in the Lowcountry. On any given night, over 400 people are experiencing homelessness in the Charleston area. In 2018, One80 Place rehoused 980 women, children, men, and veterans. According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, successful programs achieve 85% housing retention after one year. One80 Place achieved 94%.
For more information on how the general public, hotels and local companies can help, visit hopetohomesc.org.