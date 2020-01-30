South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is continuing rehabilitation of the I-526 Wando River Bridge project.
The upcoming work schedule is as follows:
From Feb. 7 until Feb. 10, a lane closure will be in place on the westbound lanes of I-526. The left lane of I-526 Westbound will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. The right lane will remain open at all times. Exit 24 will remain accessible. No eastbound lanes will be affected.
Signage and Highway Patrol will be directing motorists and controlling traffic.
This work was previously scheduled for Jan. 31 to Feb. 3 and is being postponed due to weather.