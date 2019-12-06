The Isle of Palms Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday at 6:48 p.m. at the Harbor Course maintenance workshop in Wild Dunes, according to city officials on Friday.
Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island Fire Departments responded to assist in containing the fire. The IOP Police Department and Charleston County Emergency Medical Services also assisted on the scene.
One firefighter from IOP F.D. was injured on scene and transported to a local hospital. The cause of the fire has not yet been identified.
“Wild Dune Resort’s top priority is the safety of our team members and guests. We are incredibly grateful to the first responders on the scene and are working closely with all involved parties to investigate the cause of the incident,” said Frank Fredricks, managing director at Wild Dunes Resort. “Additionally, during this time, Wild Dunes’ Harbor Course and facilities will remain open.”
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.