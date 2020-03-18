The Palmetto Association of Children and Families (PAFCAF) honored Windwood Family Services Executive Director Deborah McKelvey with a Distinguished Service Award at their annual conference in Myrtle Beach on April 27, 2020.
During McKelvey’s 22-year tenure, Windwood grew from a small residential group home for 16 boys into a nationally accredited residential treatment program with a Level Three Group Home and a Psychiatric Treatment Facility for 25 boys. Today Windwood offers a full continuum of care including an outpatient therapy clinic in Mt. Pleasant and a Community Based Prevention program for families at risk of losing their children to state custody. Windwood Family Services helps more than 2,000 children and families annually.
“Debbie’s impact on our program has been exceptional,” said Jody Tamsberg, Windwood Family Services Founder and Board Chairman. “Her commitment to children is her passion. In this very difficult climate for those of us advocating for child welfare, Debbie is a leader.”
In addition to leading Windwood Family Services, McKelvey advocates for children and families on a national, state and local level. She served as Assistant Director of Clinical Services for Adolescents and Children at Charter Hospital and as a Case Manager for the Charleston County Disabilities Board. McKelvey is an active member The Alliance for Strong Families and Communities, a current Palmetto Association of Children and Families board member, and is past President of Sertoma Club of Charleston. She resides in Mount Pleasant.
Windwood Family Services provides help, hope, and healing through behavioral, educational, and therapeutic interventions, which enhance social functioning and well-being, ensures safety, and works to achieve positive permanency for children and families in the community. Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, Windwood Farm Home for Children is a residential treatment facility helping boys age 6 to 16 recover from trauma often caused by past abuse or neglect. For more information visit windwoodfarm.org.
PAFCAF provides education, support and leadership that strengthens the capacity of member agencies to produce positive outcomes for children and their families. For more information visit http://pafcaf.org.