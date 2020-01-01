The Moultrie News had a busy and wonderful 2019 as the publication celebrated its 55th anniversary serving the East Cooper community. The staff of the Moultrie News wishes all of its readers a happy and healthy new year.
As the publication embarks on this new decade, let's take a look back at some of the most important and biggest news stories covered by the Moultrie News last year.
Best of Prep Sports
Nearly 40 of the top athletes from around the East Cooper coverage area were honored at the second annual Best of Prep Sports Awards last spring at Alhambra Hall in Mount Pleasant.
First Baptist star Michel Dukes was named the top male athlete, while Bishop England standout Katie Brooks received the highest female honors. Several other distinguished awards were presented, as well sport-specific awards for each season.
Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl champion George Rogers delivered an enlightening story as the event's guest speaker and local news personality Dean Stephens ushered the night along as the event emcee.
Best of the Best
Winners of the Moultrie News’ 2019 Readers’ Choice Best of the Best were recognized Wednesday evening, Aug. 14, at Alhambra Hall in cooperation with Ellen Bonner, Charleston Gateway Properties, Title Sponsor. Over 200 people gathered for the celebration.
This is the fifth year we’ve featured the digital site dedicated to promoting the Readers’ Choice winners which will remain online at moultrienews.com/Bestof2019 until the 2020 contest begins.
This year, the contest featured 134 categories, 2,182 ballots and over 20,411 tallies. This was the paper's largest contest yet with a 31% increase in voting this year over last year.
The party featured food, drinks and door prizes from event sponsors and the contest winners.
Julian Smith's passing
On March 22, the Charleston area lost a beloved member of its community. Julian Eugene Smith III, 67, passed away after nearly a year long battle with Glioblastoma.
Smith served as the director of the Cooper River Bridge Run for 25 years. Since taking lead of the race in 1994, Smith transformed the Bridge Run into a world-class running event, attracting celebrities, record participation, and well-respected athletes and sponsors. Always a proponent of growth and change, he incorporated a Kid’s Run Festival, musical talent throughout the race course, a Bridge Run Hall of Fame and created a week’s worth of additional events to increase excitement and benefit the local economy. His favorite aspect of directing the race was building relationships and promoting the race, and Charleston, throughout the country by traveling to other races.
Although Smith was most proud of his work with the Cooper River Bridge Run, he spent his personal life pursuing other passions. He always had a sense of adventure that he satisfied with traveling around the world and sailing. Family members fondly remember summers spent at the Isle of Palms sailing with him on his catamaran. Smith became a Master Gardener through Clemson University and was featured as a Garden Designer for one of the Design Showcase Houses in Charleston.
Over the course of his career, Smith received numerous awards and most recently was awarded The Jefferson Award for Community Service, the Keeping the Faith Award for his contributions to raising awareness of Glioblastoma, and The Willie Jeffries Ambassador for Sports Award. He was also named Race Director Emeritus for the 2019 Cooper River Bridge Run. Since his Glioblastoma diagnosis in April 2018, Smith worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the disease while undergoing chemotherapy and radiation. He successfully hosted a fundraising event for The Hollings Cancer Center Glioblastoma Program and assisted in raising $100,000 for research.
Smith was larger than life with a laugh that could be heard across the room. He loved to tell jokes and stories. Friends and family will remember his unique expressions and his mischievous grin for years to come.
Mac Burdette retires
The end of June was the end of an era at Patriots Point with then executive director Mac Burdette retiring after nearly a decade-long stint. Burdette, who was at the helm since 2010, brought along more than 30 years of experience in the U.S. Army and 25 years as town administrator for the Town of Mount Pleasant.
Under Burdette's post, Patriots Point opened several significant exhibits that use the latest audio and video technology to honor veterans and educate visitors about military history. Including the 3-acre Vietnam Experience, the USS Laffey Combat Information Center and Phase I of the USS Yorktown’s Engine Room Experience.
Out of all the accolades and achievements under Burdette's tenure to date, the accomplishment he is most prideful of is successfully negotiating a 99-year lease on Aug. 31, 2017 with Charleston businessman Michael Bennett's Bennett Hospitality. The lease governs the future development of 60-acres of land that will fund the restoration of the ever-aging USS Yorktown and USS Laffey for future generations.
Larry Murray named Patriots Point executive director
After Burdette's retirement on June 30, he was succeeded days later by former South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles' legislative liaison Larry Murray.
To date, Murray has acquired 34 years of domestic and international experience in operations, legislative affairs, strategic planning and training. Patriots Point Development Authority handpicked him from a pool of more than 250 applicants nationwide using a third party to vet candidates, according to Patriots Point public information officer Chris Hauff.
Murray’s vision is not only to build off the educational programs that Burdette expanded, but to provide more reform opportunities for veterans. He’s looking to start a Vet for Success program, in conjunction with the Ralph Johnson VA Hospital, where the VA pays a stipend for veterans to learn a trade or receive employment at Patriots Point.
Medal of Honor
On the heels of a lease termination between the Medal of Honor Museum Foundation and the Patriots Point Development Authority (PPDA), in May the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center contingently received approval of a $5 million grant from Charleston County.
The county's grant was contingent that the Town of Mount Pleasant funds $3 million and the state of South Carolina contributes $5 million. So far, the Town of Mount Pleasant has pledged their portion to the project.
The Heritage Center has not officially secured a site, although PPDA has expressed for it to be built at Patriots Point in a similar vicinity as the previous, no formal agreement has been made with Patriots Point. It's stated to be constructed and open by July 4, 2023.
Hurricane Hugo: 30th anniversary
2019 marked the 30th anniversary for one of the worst storms to ever hit South Carolina. On Sept. 21, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made direct landfall on Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island with Category 4 winds estimated at 135-140 mph, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
As far as financial damage in the Lowcountry, Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island suffered $270 million in damages. Damages to Charleston County schools were estimated at $50 million.
South Carolina as a whole was estimated at $5.9 billion worth of destruction. Hugo was the costliest hurricane in U.S. history at the time with approximately $7 billion in damages nationwide, according to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).
An estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people were left homeless in Charleston County. More than 1 billion board-feet of trees, valued up to $115 million, fell in the Francis Marion National Forest.
Approximately 700-800 boats were left in unsalvageable condition, according to SCDNR. To view an archived gallery of the damage, visit here.
Mount Pleasant election
In November, four newcomers joined the Mount Pleasant Town Council.
The newly elected Mount Pleasant councilmembers are Howard Chapman, Brenda Corley, Laura Hyatt and Jake Rambo. The results showed incumbent councilmember Joe Bustos failing re-election by only 130 votes behind Hyatt.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW) Commission incumbent Rick Crosby and former Mount Pleasant Mayor Linda Page were elected to fill the two MPW Waterworks Commissioner seats.
Prior to the election, the Moultrie News co-hosted a political forum with the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters of the Lowcountry at the new Wando Mount Pleasant CCPL branch. The forum gave members of the public an opportunity to ask the candidates for both MPW and town council questions. A full gallery from the forum can be found online here.
Player of the Year
The Moultrie News and South Atlantic Bank partnered together once again this fall to present the eighth annual East Cooper Player of the Year and Player of the Week contests. The contests this fall attracted more interest and engagement than any season before them.
At least four standout players were highlighted in the East Cooper Player of the Week contest each week, giving fans an opportunity to vote online to select the top performer. At the end of the season, the 15 top players, as nominated by local coaches and selected by our staff, were compiled into the Player of the Year contest. Each of the eight high schools in our local sports coverage area were represented with at least one nominee.
Porter-Gaud two-way standout Tobias Lafayette was voted the fan's favorite by a narrow 22-vote edge, marking the first time a Cyclone has ever been voted the winner of the prestigious annual honor.
Local State Champions
Area high schools and athletics programs once again produced a long line of state champions, winning both team and individual titles in a wide range of sports.
Girls basketball
Bishop England
Baseball
Bishop England
Track and field
Bishop England girls
Emma Albano (Bishop England)
Grace Hotchkiss (Bishop England)
Noah Ward (Philip Simmons)
Najhyrai Watson (Philip Simmons)
Hailey Meyers (Philip Simmons)
David Kowalchik (Wando)
Hannah Togami (Wando)
Palmetto Christian girls
Lauren Pernell (Palmetto Christian)
Catherin Cave (Palmetto Christian)
Grayson Silvester (Palmetto Christian)
Hamilton Blair (Palmetto Christian)
Palmetto Christian girls 800 relay
Tobias Lafayette (Porter-Gaud)
Porter-Gaud girls 400 relay
Mount Pleasant Track Club
Boys soccer
Wando
Oceanside
Girls soccer
Bishop England
Boys lacrosse
Porter-Gaud
Oceanside
Girls lacrosse
Bishop England
Boys tennis
Bishop England
Philip Simmons
Cross country
Noah Ward (Philip Simmons)
Porter-Gaud girls
Hamilton Blair (Philip Simmons)
Volleyball
Porter-Gaud
Girls golf
Oceanside
Emma Schimpf (Oceanside)
Swimming
Porter-Gaud girls
Porter-Gaud boys
Porter-Gaud girls 200-yard medley relay
Porter-Gaud boys 200-yard medley relay
Porter-Gaud girls 400-yard freestyle relay
Elysse Pardus (Porter-Gaud)
Kaila Pardus (Porter-Gaud)
Ann Thompson (Porter-Gaud)
Cecilia Ford (Porter-Gaud)
James Winterfield (Porter-Gaud)
Logan Andrews (Porter-Gaud)
Palmetto Christian girls 200-yard medley relay
Palmetto Christian girls 400-yard freestyle relay
KG Vandergrift (Palmetto Christian)
Will Vandergrift (Palmetto Christian)
Wando girls
Estelle Bauer (Wando)
Oceanside girls
Kendal Chunn (Oceanside)
Caroline Hill (Oceanside)
Oceanside girls 200-yard medley relay
Oceanside boys 400-yard freestyle relay
Jill Smiley (Bishop England)
Charles Blanc (Academic Magnet)
Girls tennis
Bishop England
Lily Woods (Bishop England)
Football
Mount Pleasant 12U all-stars
Plastic bans
Bans on plastics have been passed through East Cooper municipalities and the City of Charleston. All ordinances were slated on different timelines, but now all are in effect as of the New Year.
In 2016, Isle of Palms became the first municipality in the state to ban the distribution of single-use plastic bags at point of sale. Now, effective as of Jan. 1, 2020, the city has incorporated their ban to include the beach as well.
The city's beach ban includes prohibiting single-use plastic bags, plastic straws, polystyrene (Styrofoam) coolers, cups, food containers and balloons anywhere on the beach. Beachgoers in possession of prohibited items can be fined $100 and upwards for secondary violations.
The Town of Mount Pleasant followed suit by enacting its comprehensive plastics ban in April 2018. The ordinance includes single-use plastic bags, plastic straws and foam containers.
A month later, Sullivan's Island ratified their plastics ban and began enforcement in December 2018. The City of Charleston's ban officially became enforceable in December 2019.
Smoking bans
Smoking on Isle of Palms' beach and beach access paths is now illegal as of Jan. 1, 2020. The ban was passed last month and will simultaneously go into effect with its plastics ban.
The ordinance defines smoking as inhaling, exhaling, burning, lighting or carrying of a lit cigarette, cigar, pipe or similar device or any other lighted tobacco product. Violations of the ordinance may face up to a $25 fine.
Sullivan's Island is also in the process of passing a similar yet more comprehensive ban that includes the beach, beach access paths, public parks and town facilities. Council's first two readings have passed unanimously and will take a final vote on Jan. 21. The date of effectiveness, if passed, has not been announced at this time.
Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian impacted the East Cooper area with Category 2 wind speeds and rainfall on Sept. 5. Fortunately, the area did not experience heavy flooding during high tide as the storm moved north.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation for coastal counties at noon on Monday, Sept. 2. The hurricane approached the Charleston coast on Thursday with winds reaching 80-90 mph bringing down many trees and power lines, causing some structural damage in the area that lead to power outages.
The Town of Mount Pleasant’s Emergency personnel reported 88 trees fell on roads in the town during the storm.
On Sept. 7, Dominion Energy announced their crews were moving swiftly to restore power following Hurricane Dorian. The announcement said power had been restored to more than 410,000 customers in S.C., N.C. and Va. and that their crews were working around the clock on behalf of remaining 35,700 customers at that time.
On Monday, Sept. 9 Dominion Energy announced a donation of $250,000 to Hurricane Dorian recovery in the S.C., N.C. and Va. regions that were impacted by the storm.
To view a gallery of local storm damage, visit here.
