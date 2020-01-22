On Vacation - Anguilla Jan 22, 2020 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Family and friends enjoyed a Caribbean wedding with steel drums on the beautiful beach of Anguilla. Pictured (from left) are Lola Downie, Chelsea Joyner, Nancy Downie Joyner (bride), Jeff Joyner (groom), Lindsay Joyner, Pamela Marsh and Bill Marsh. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags On Vacation This Week's Circulars On Vacation - Anguilla 12 hrs ago Most Popular Articles ArticlesPatrick Antonelli might be the best point guard in townTension between former Mount Pleasant councilmember and mayor continuesTeacher to Parent - Disciplining children is a simple matter of loving themSullivan's Island passes smoking ban, effective immediatelyTeacher to Parent - Curriculum specialists, take a bowMount Pleasant council approves 42 workforce housing unitsUpdate: Body found near Wando Terminal identifiedSenior-laden Warriors appear primed to challenge for region; state rankingsIOP stalls Tidal Wave Water Sports' lease for citizen feedbackMount Pleasant residents make $100K donation to Trident United Way Friends2Follow News from Twitter Tweets by MoultrieNews Tweets by CeciliasScoop Tweets by MNfrankie