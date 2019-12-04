On Vacation - Chicago 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Karen and Jerry Weaver enjoying a beautiful day in downtown Chicago at Millennium Park underneath Cloud Gate (The Bean) with their favorite local paper, the Moultrie News! Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags On Vacation This Week's Circulars On Vacation - Botswana 10 hrs ago Most Popular Articles ArticlesAll-East Cooper football team lined with local talentTeacher to Parent - Giving children smartphones at too early an ageFatal vehicle crash involving tree on Needlerush ParkwayFans vote Porter-Gaud's Lafayette Player of the YearHow the Marines changed Ed Fleming, for worse or betterOceanside falls to Barnwell in Lower State title gameSC Ports awards over $128K in grants to nonprofits, organizationsTeacher to Parent - Worry less about the big things you can't solveIOPPD to reinstitute reserve officer programSullivan's Island to adopt resident's reusable trash bags Friends2Follow News from Twitter Tweets by MoultrieNews Tweets by CeciliasScoop Tweets by MNfrankie