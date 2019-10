While traveling in Normandy, France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion, Hugh and Chris Tant catch up on the Moultrie News and studied the Bayeux Tapestry — 70 scenes from the Battle of Hastings in 1066. This intricate and colorful 230-foot-long embroidery was hand stitched by monks over 1,000 years ago, depicting the battle from the point of view of the conquering Normans.