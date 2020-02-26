south africa

Moultrie News readers (from left) Dana Van Hook and ME Canaday of Mount Pleasant joined their guide and friend ‘Travels with Elsa’ Dixon of Daniel Island in November for a tour of Elsa’s homeland, South Africa. Sights and activities included the famed Table Mountain (pictured) and other sights in Cape Town, Cape Point, a hot air balloon safari in Pilanesberg Park, wine and cheese tasting in the wine region and safaris in Kruger and Sabie Sand areas along with a visit to the Elephant Whisperers in Hazyview and even a ride on one of the elephants.

Tags