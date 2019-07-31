Dear Liz,
My adorable sweet and smart 3-year-old son has let out a few curse words at the most embarrassing of times, like at the check out line at the grocery store or as leaving his pre-school class. I can’t help my shock since we generally do not use those words in our household or even in our extended family for that matter. His wise teacher manages to not act shocked or insulted about it. I wish I had her self-control. She explained this age group is looking for a reaction from key adults to gain power or attention. That makes sense. But what can we do differently?
Potty words
Dear “Potty words,”
Pre-school age children are indeed experimenting with all forms of communication and learning the power of words. Your son’s wise and experienced teacher is correct. They key for parents and grandparents is to figure out what the goal of that behavior is and help the child to meet that need more appropriately as we teach the child to express these needs more effectively. It is advised to not label these as “bad words” because if they hear their parent says them, they might generalize that their parent “is bad."
I love an article I read online at prekclassroom.com in which the author suggests we do the following:
“Give the children the tools they need to feel powerful and express emotions. Use conversations like: ‘It sounds like you may be angry. Those words are not words to use at school, on the playground or at home. What other words could you use to tell him you are angry or upset. How about ‘Stop it. I don’t like that.’ Let’s practice together."
It’s also helpful to give children “feeling” words to help them describe what they are experiencing. And practice expressing feeling of all kinds by having them finish sentences you start like: “ I feel sad when...” “I feel happy when...” “I feel angry when...” Important: No Judgement and no talking them out of their feelings. (It doesn’t work.) Instead validate with comments like, “wow, me too” or “it must be hard to feel that way.“ It is important for the child to create a positive tool box of how to express and cope with unpleasant feelings. And how to move on as well. We also do the best for our kids when we model our own awareness, own our own feelings, demonstrate accountability for our thoughts and actions and show how we, ourselves can work through difficult situations/feelings.
Dear Liz,
My youngest daughter just got engaged. Bittersweet. Suggestions for how I can best manage my own feelings and free myself to enjoy the journey with her.
Mom of the bride
Dear “Mom of the bride,”
Best wishes and what a great question. You expressed great goals. Self care will be critical, taking important time outs for yourself along with being honest with yourself about your own feelings. Seeking support for yourself can keep you from burdening the bride. And then every day, do just what you described: enjoy the journey with her. That is a choice you make over and over by staying balanced in your own life and being free to savor the moments with her.