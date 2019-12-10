Dear Liz,
Why do I feel especially stressed this holiday season? I usually am organized and have fun with all of the activities. I’m a 60-year-old mother of three adult kids, and blessed to have four beautiful grandchildren. My husband and I are in good health. We are very grateful. Yet, I find I’m more irritable than usual, more tired, more overall stressed. What is up with me? I appreciate your column and appreciate any ideas please.
Usually pretty chill
Dear “Usually pretty chill,”
Thank you for your comment about the column. And thank you especially for being so genuine and vulnerable to share your concerns so that you and many others can benefit. Very courageous indeed. It is also so healthy that are self aware enough to recognize the change in yourself. First, please know you are not alone and I am right there with you! One practical reason could be the calendar, with one week less between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. That time compression seems to have created an extra “frenzy” around town. I notice it in the traffic, and even the way people are driving. (Hey slow down and be mindful of others out there! Too many “close calls” lately. Often finances are a stressor. You also describe some symptoms of the Christmas blues and/or Seasonal depression related to shorter amounts of sunlight each day. If these symptoms continue, do consult with your physician about it. I know first hand for many of us as we age, well, we need to pace ourselves more, perhaps simplify our plans, and especially increase our self care. This means doing three things each day not that we have to do, but things which restore ourselves and bring pleasure. This can include things like a nap, a walk, talking and laughing with a friend, watching a funny movie — feet up; a bubble bath; a massage; indulging in a special edible treat; cuddling a pet; reading inspiring material; prayer and meditation or whatever brings you joy. We as women especially need this recharge, being a human being instead of a human doing. Balanced rest, good nutrition and exercise also help greatly. Important question.
Dear Liz,
OK — to serve or not to serve alcohol, that is my question.
Sometimes it’s a problem
Dear “Sometimes it’s a problem,”
Yes, indeed. Great question. As adults this is a personal decision and it is good to truly consider your options. Safety comes first. If there are problem drinking issues among family and friends, you can’t control others’ drinking but you can limit the options without making an announcement, judgement or apology. As a counselor for 35-plus years, some of the worse traumas and disappointing and hurtful experiences have come out of issues with alcohol. Realize that we each have our own accountability. And choice. As a host, you decide the menu. Without apologies. Your guests have the responsibility to be gracious and be grateful. Period.