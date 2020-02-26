Dear Liz,
I am about to marry a wonderful man, we are both in our early 40’s and have two children each from our previous marriages. Everyone seems excited about our marriage and forming a new household. But I am picking up on some negativity from his ex-wife that is being talked about by his kids. And some quiet concerns from my kids, a girl 13 and son 9. We’ve tried to sit down and have family meetings together. The problem is, during those meetings everyone is “too nice.” What can we do to ensure everyone has a voice and we have a strong start of our new lives together?
Hoping for peace
Dear “Hoping for peace,”
It sounds like you have a beautiful attitude about it all. Thank you for an important letter. Remarriages with children are so common these days. But that doesn’t make it easier. You’ve done well to have family meetings or councils. And I recommend that in every family at least once per month, more is better. The rules are simple — 1. One person talks at a time, 2. Stick to an appointed amount of time per person (use a timer) 3. Positive expressions of even negative concerns only (example: “I feel frustrated that Susie takes too much time in the bathroom and I would like us to have a time limit”) 4. No back talk or side conversations 5. Everyone stays for the pre-appointed length of the meeting 6. Take notes and post agreements and solutions 7. End with a fun activity and/or treat. It is vital everyone has a voice as you say and the goal is for each person to feel loved and cared about. Everyone practices positive conflict resolution skills; create options for emergency problem solving and if appropriate for your family, open and close with a prayer. There are lots of suggestions at churchofjesuschrist.org/blog/the-beginners-guide-to-family-councils?lang=eng.
There is able research that families who do this have greater unity and overall improved individual and family well-being. Avoid joining the negativity game with his ex. She is going through a transition too.
Dear Liz,
I’m becoming a germophobe. And this round of the flu and now the scary corona virus. I’m a 55-year-old grandma with a heart condition. I see my local grandkids at least every weekend, volunteer at their schools and am usually healthy. But, my doctor has warned me to be extra careful. So I feel very anxious. But don’t want the kids to feel I’m avoiding them.
Help, please?
Germ hater
Dear “Germ hater,”
Right there with you. And appreciate your self awareness and care for how it impacts your grandkids. All the basics apply here: frequent hand washing, avoid touching your face; wash up as soon as you return home; saline nasal spray each day when you return home, or after being in the schools (or stores); plenty of rest and optimum nutrition. We should also take the vaccines the MD advises for us. Setting up a routine of hand cleaning, sneezing and coughing into the elbow or into a tissue and other preventive options. If you find anxiety increasing, please seek some short-term professional help. “Don’t be scared, be prepared” works with staying healthy too.