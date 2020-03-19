Dear Liz,
When church was cancelled for a few weeks, it all became real. The potential severity of the impact of the coronavirus, causing so much uncertainty in the economy coupled with the political climate. We have been so blessed economically in our family and have enjoyed relatively good health. Until now. We are concerned for our elderly parents in two states. And our wealth is largely tied to the stock market. And we are the lucky ones who have a well-stocked emergency supply of food, cash and other needs. Our church teaches us to be self-sufficient and I am so grateful we have complied. Yet, I’m still actually scared. My friends and I are trying to figure out how to support one another and our community, especially while our kids are on extended breaks. And what about the people who can work yet need their kids to be in school so they can and those who’s kids depend on free school breakfast and lunch. I’m getting more anxious as I write this.
Yikes. Dear “Yikes.”
This letter well represents so many of the questions and comments I’m receiving. The State of South Carolina, the Greater Charleston Area and especially East of the Cooper have the added benefit of having to prepare for, respond to and even recover from hurricanes. A lot of the wisdom carries over including to stay informed, but do not over watch or dwell on repeated news reports. As I always say, “don’t be scared, be prepared. “ From the financial side, it is scary to be in the unknown with so much cancelled and so many people depending upon their livings from life going on as usual. Keep an eye out for related financial support and things like asking your mortgage holder to move some payments to the end of your note to give you some time to regroup. Working as families, update your emergency kit(s) and recovery supplies as we may be called on to “hunker down” for a while. I see this as a great opportunity to stay busy within and around the house in productive and fun ways. This is a chance to catch up on those things that nag at us; reconnect at a slower pace including playing games and doing family service projects. We get to get off the ever spinning merry-go-round of activities including sports. And rest some. We need to look out for our neighbors, especially the elderly and those with special needs. Of course this must be done with precautions to not risk the spread of any disease. But gives us meaningful activities in which to focus energy. The bottom line is, we need to focus on what we do have control of and seek whatever help and support we need. My prayer for each of us is to be wise and use faith over fear to come out not only stronger but closer to those we love and more aware of what matters most.