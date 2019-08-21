Dear Liz,
It’s time for back to school shopping time — and yet more tragic mass shootings where we normally shop. Not our local ones thank the Lord. But my fifth grader and two middle schoolers are nervous. (Us too). We all know it can happen. They have active shooter drills at school. I’m curious about your recommendations for us to carry on with our lives and still be careful enough.
And amen to that. What an important and timely question. Maintaining normalcy in our every day lives is the best thing to do. At the same time developing skills and plans to be smart, not scared. Here are some pointers: Be aware of your surroundings; always identify exits when you first enter a place; experts advise to use the “run, hide, fight” philosophy. Emphasis is on the first two and let the trained professionals do the fight part; talk about it — encourage discussions about your kids (and your) feelings and concerns; look into top martial arts training in our area — talk to the instructors to make sure they teach and encourage positive self defense which includes self awareness, other awareness, how to stay calm and strong, how to make smart decisions; express your love for one another every day; avoid stressful goodbyes before goodbyes—set out everything the night before — it’s a good practice anyway for better school days, etc. Experts have noted that children raised with faith in God tend to do better in crisis. Prayers for safety and peace all the way around. If fears become distracting and cause lasting discomfort, please seek help with the school counselor and/or a licensed counselor who specializes in children and teens.
My youngest child is heading off to college and I am not doing well. My husband is still busy with work, but I work part time and find the leftover time actually depressing. I find myself reminiscing and regretting mistakes of the past. And I worry about the kids’ welfare. Suggestions?
I can so relate. It is important to acknowledge your grief and even to get some short term professional help during this time of transition in your life. The question is, what can you now do with that extra time? It is different for everyone. Serving others through volunteering is always helpful along with considering: taking on more work, learning a new skill, enjoying a new or past prized hobby, and travel. It is also an important time to reconnect with your husband and enjoy activities together you haven’t had time for until now — or new ones. I’m sure he would love your extra attention and focus, coming from a position of empowerment —not neediness. So, self care is primary. Becoming involved in faith-based activities can enrich your home life as well as with development of new purpose and friendships. Make a list of things you’ve always wanted to do. And as Nike says: “just do it.” Great question and best wishes.
