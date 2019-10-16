Dear Liz,
I’m pretty angry and feeling hopeless after my husband “fired” our marriage counselor. We have pretty serious communication problems and find ourselves in arguments every time we have a simple discussion or try to make a decision together. We have been married five years and are hoping to conceive soon to start our family. Is that a bad idea now that marriage counseling has ended? I try to follow up with the suggestions from the counselor, but I'm frustrated that he seems to ignore it. We have met with our clergy and that helps for a short time. We do try to pray together every day. What can I do?
Need guidance fast
Dear “Need guidance fast,”
First, keep praying. The old saying that “families who pray together stay together” has proven to be true in the long haul. Also pray privately and seek personal counsel from trusted clergy and of course, from the Lord. The first thing I want to say is, most men dislike marriage counseling. The reason is that a majority of the time it seems to our men, that you are paying someone (a stranger) to listen to you complain about each other. It feels degrading and disrespectful. And this is coming from a long time licensed counselor. Fortunately, there are many solid counselors who strive to help each partner identify and be accountable for their own choices, actions and reactions. And try to guide individuals and couples to making more meaningful choices. I used to tell my clients that if they didn’t see a healthy marriage with exceptional communication when they were growing up (and developmentally between the ages of three and six), then you have to learn it when you grow up. Yes, that covers about most of us. We have to recognize that our parents did the best they could with what they had, norms and expectations for relationships have changed over the generations. And regardless, it is up to each of us to learn to focus on what we, alone, can control. And that honestly is only you, yourself, period. Pointing out what partners do wrong widens the gap. We, as women, also hurt the intimacy we desire by “telling our husbands what to do” — even thinking we are helpful. The male mind however could be interpreting this as mothering (which is and should be a turn off). If your husband is a “good guy” and you are generally safe with him, you may want to look for some resources available through lauradoyle.org, including some of her books. She focuses on what we as women can do — very empowering and hopeful. Once you focus on what you alone can control, the answer to timing the start of a family can become clear. Please reach out for the help and support you need to be clear and confident. The fact your husband cared enough to go to marriage counseling with you is a huge way of saying he truly loves you.