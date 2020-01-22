Dear Liz,
My wife and I are arguing more than ever. We both have children from our previous marriages. Her issue seems to be she thinks I’m looking at other women too much. I am tired of being accused when my thoughts really aren’t what she thinks and I am devoted to her only.
I feel hopeless because it is getting worse. I try to reassure her. But I also get angry when I keep getting accused. We have an appointment with a recommended counselor. Any ideas until then?
Faithful
Dear “Faithful,”
Thank you for this important question. Both of you are obviously suffering. I hope she can recognize that you reaching out for help, including counseling along with your openness, give you two a hopeful prognosis. I appreciate your courage to recognize the basis of your anger and frustration. Frankly no one likes to feel accused. And it is a red flag that your reassurance is not enough. I hope you are self aware enough to be mindful of the difference between a glance and “undressing with your eyes.” There are things for both to consider in counseling: Including history and habits. Did you wife experience infidelity in either her first marriage or in the marriage between her mother or father? This resulting mistrust of men can go underground, but come out exactly in ways you describe. That will be her personal work and please never judge her for her reaction now (even unfairly) that could be caused by her underlying pain and grief. And, did you get into habits with other women in your “former” life which could be continuing, even subconsciously? Sometimes noticing other peopl, and not just the opposite sex, are very benign resulting from an extroverted personality. Explore this with your counselor.
It sounds as though your wife doesn’t feel she is your “number one” or enough for you because in her mind and experience you are still “looking.” I love you say you are devoted to your wife. Seek assistance in helping express your devotion to your wife. It is her work to accept it. I hope your counselor will help her with her issue of insecurity and the need to be hyper vigilant and “control” what and how you look at others to stay safe and secure. In reality we have control over one person and that is ourselves. We can control and change our thoughts, which in effect will change our feelings (for the better). It is a wonderful God-given power we often give away to others. Your wife could find great peace and empowerment through checking out lauradoyle.org. She is the author of “Empowered Wife” and other best sellers which are so wise and pertinent. Please keep me posted.
Dear Liz,
To make New Year’s resolutions or not?
Still deciding
Dear “still deciding,”
That’s funny and a good question which is as individual as our fingerprints. Maybe you could resolve to be more decisive? Kidding! Making personal realistic goals and a road map to achieve them is often helpful. All experts agree resolutions should be realistic and doable and best when broken into measurable pieces with mini goals and benchmarks. PS I haven’t don’t mine yet — usually do on my personal New Year, my birthday which is coming up.