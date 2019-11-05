Dear Liz,
What is wrong with me?. I’m so bummed out about the time change. It’s bothering me more this year than ever before.
Sunshine
Dear “Sunshine,”
Great name for someone who dislikes the early darkness of Eastern Standard Time. I am so with you. The extra hour of sleep when we “fall back” setting our clocks back is so not worth it to me. Please know you are not alone at all. At the least, we should expect a two week or so adjustment period. It can affect health and a sense of well-being. At a deeper level many of us suffer from “Seasonal Affective Disorder” or SAD which is a form of depression stemming from not enough exposure to daylight. Daylight helps our well-being neurotransmitters in our brain's function. If you have prolonged depressive symptoms it is important to check in with your doctor. Some people need a course of anti-depressant medicine and/or light therapy. There are lamps you can get which simulate actual daylight. The easiest way to combat the negative effects of time change is by making sure you get out in the daylight every chance you get. And make sure you are getting enough exercise (especially outside) and keeping up smart nutrition. I celebrate Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year and official winter. I don’t like that day per se, but rejoice that the hours of sunlight begin to steadily increase from then on. Make a point to take advantage of it. Great question.
Dear Liz,
We are in the middle of some major financial changes in our household and business. I want to prepare the kids and grandkids that we have to cut back this holiday season and especially for Christmas presents. It makes me a bit sad and need the best way to explain this. We don’t want anyone to worry and we will get through this. But we are big on celebrating birthdays and Christmas, frankly spending a good bit to do that. This is hard for me because I cherish the excitement on their faces when we please and surprise them.
Sad
Dear “Sad,”
What an important question. I especially love that you want to set appropriate expectations so that you all can still enjoy your celebrations, but I hear you saying it will be different this year. I can so relate and I get that hurt and disappointment in your own heart that you don’ t want to disappoint your loved ones. Start with your children, and simply explain that you need to cut way back this year. Decide in advance what your options are and offer these and even ask for suggestions on how to make the most of your limited budget. Frankly, our kids and grandkids get too used to too much stuff and that is not what lasting joy is made of anyway as you know. I love the saying “the best things in life aren’t things.” Perhaps brainstorm together different ways to celebrate where you can still enjoy one another. The best thing you can spend on your kids is time.