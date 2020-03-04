Dear Liz,
We are in our late 40’s, married 18 years with four children (middle and high school). So far, very blessed that our kids are progressing nicely and seem to care about school. One of our daughters and two sons are into athletics and the fourth loves martial arts. For the most part, they follow our rules and will do chores and all. We are secure financially. But, I just realized that my husband has been secretly drinking alcohol when he goes out of town. And admitted to hiding it at home. Not only is it our value to not smoke, drink or do drugs, but my husband has (had) been in recovery for 12 years. He admits it is a problem. He says he didn’t want to let me and us down. I’m kind of still in shock. Fortunately, I was able to keep my cool and use skills I learned in Alcoholics Anonymous. He has since gone back to daily meetings and visited his physician. He seems so sad, though. Just worried. We thought this was in the past.
Blessed yet rattled
Dear “Blessed yet rattled,”
Wonderful for you to recognize your blessings. And to have the self-awareness to admit being “rattled.” I know I’d be rattled to my core. First, let me acknowledge some great things: you stayed dignified and respectful when you found out about your husband’s drinking. It takes such courage and self control to stay dignified under those circumstances. For most, it feels like being “cheated on.” However, get the support you need to re-ground yourself and face what emotional turmoil this brings up for you. Your family sounds marvelous and that everyone seems to pull together and cooperate. Well done. I’m not sure if this has been discussed with the kids. Handle this lovingly of course. Kids today are pretty savvy and tend to know something is wrong. As parents it would be wise to present a unified front in discussing what the immediate future holds. Even as simple as: “Dad has wisely chosen to attend daily meetings and work on staying recovered (with a meaningful explanation.) It’s good for kids to understand the disease perspective of addiction and that it can run in families. Alanon (Alcoholics Anonymous) and alateen has great resources for explanations. I believe in the saying “families are as sick as their secrets” and through mature age-appropriate discussions, the kids can be informed and protected. About your husband seeming so sad. While it can be a huge relief to admit a problem and to stop living a “lie” or a secret. He may simply be regretting letting you and himself down. And he may biochemically hurt missing his "drug of choice." I’m glad he’s seen his physician and it may be time to seek out some specific short-term counseling to make sure you each and both feel supported and can maintain the good things going on in your family.
Thank you for sharing a vulnerable situation which I hope helps you and I’m sure will help many readers. For anyone interested in learning more about alcohol anonymous, visit al-anon.org/al-anon-meetings.