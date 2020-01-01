As we look back at 2019, the staff at Mount Pleasant Regional Library have been thinking about all the books we read during the past year, sharing our favorite titles with each other and with our patrons. Some of these books were new in 2019, some were not, but they are all ones that stood out from the crowd.
In historical fiction, we recommend "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" by Mark Sullivan (set during WW II), "Button Man" by Andrew Gross (1930s organized crime in New York City), "City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert (the 1940s theater world in New York City) and “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (about a former Vietnam War POW in 1970s Alaska).
The favorite genre of some staff is memoirs and the memoir read most was "Educated" by Tara Westover; staff and patrons alike found this to be a fascinating true story. Westover grows up in a very dysfunctional family, with parents who believe that the End Times are coming, so their children don't need to go to school but instead should spend their time learning such things as how to preserve foods and shoot a gun. As Tara gets older and discovers that there's a whole world out there, she sets out to learn about all the things she hasn't been taught. It's a remarkable story.
In general nonfiction, "Bad Blood" by John Carreyrou has been the winner of many awards. A page-turner, it tells the true story of the rise and shocking fall of a multi-billion dollar internet startup company.
In mystery, we highly recommend "The Woman in the Window" by A. J. Finn – it's another page-turner about a woman who says that she saw her neighbor get murdered, but it's unclear just who the victim was … Or if there was, in fact, a victim at all.
In the science fiction/fantasy genre, we can recommend two series by Philip Pullman. The first is called "His Dark Materials," the first volume of which is called "The Golden Compass." That one is also a new television show. And by the same author, we also like the “Book of Dust” trilogy, which starts with "La Belle Sauvage."
We hope you will find a recommendation here that intrigues you. Happy reading in 2020!
Upcoming Programs at Mount Pleasant Regional:
Charlie Cart: Kick-Off
Monday, Jan. 6 at 10:30 a.m.
Join us for the first of five events in which we celebrate food and kitchen literacy with the Lowcountry Food Bank through live food prep and cooking demonstrations of simple, healthy – and delicious – foods.
Plan-it Perfect (adults)
Monday, Jan. 6 from 3-4 p.m.
Learn about different ways to use planners and journals to make 2020 your best year yet. Bring your own planner or journal, but “printables” will be also be available.
For all programs at any CCPL branch, visit ccpl.org/calendar.