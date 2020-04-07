The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) offers two great ways for patrons to stream a wide variety of music offerings, Freegal and Hoopla, available at ccpl.org/music. Both are great resources and are worth checking out using your CCPL library card.
Don't have a CCPL library card? Simply apply online for our new free eCard at ccpl.org/ecard. This library eCard is available to Charleston County residents who do not currently have a library card. The eCards are valid through the novel coronavirus COVID-19 shutdown and provide access to online resources and streaming and downloading services to our residents during the closure.
The service I have focused on lately is Hoopla, which I have been using to explore musicians from North and South Carolina, especially the ones who sometimes perform shows here in Charleston. Every one of the artists I'm going to recommend to you is one that I have seen live and that I love, and all are available to you through Hoopla.
Let's start with one of the youngest bands in this group, HeyRocco. They started playing rock music in their (very) young teens around Charleston, and I've been lucky to see them since the beginning. A fun band, they now live in Los Angeles and have toured Europe more than once.
A Fragile Tomorrow and Susto are also very young Charleston bands worth checking out on Hoopla and seeing live if you get the chance. Other, perhaps more well-known names with a South Carolina connection are Cary Ann Hearst (now in the group Shovels & Rope), Band of Horses, Hootie and the Blowfish and The Explorers Club – all worth a listen, for sure.
As far as North Carolina bands, my top favorite is American Aquarium. They play a mix of rock, country and more that fits under the genre now called Americana. Leader B. J. Barham is a force of nature and a great storyteller and songwriter. Every one of the band's albums is compelling – so see them live when you can.
I can also enthusiastically recommend some of the other North Carolina Americana artists found on Hoopla, such as James Taylor, Ryan Adams, The Avett Brothers, The Carolina Chocolate Drops, Tift Merritt and Mike Cross.
Listen, and find your favorites on Hoopla.
Be sure to check out all of our digital offerings and stay up to date with library information at our website, ccpl.org.